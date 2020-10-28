Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav pulling off ‘calma’ Ronaldo celebration after dismantling RCB

Today at 12:03 AM
In what could perhaps be rated as the most classy knock of IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav, a day after being overlooked for India, carved RCB with surgical precision to score a whirlwind 79*. SKY’s knock was one to envy, but he gave the perfect finishing touch by pulling off the ‘calma’ celebration.
That innings was incredible from Suryakumar!
October 28, 2020
The heat was on!
SKY and Virat Kohli full video 🔥♥️#MIvsRCB #IPL #IPLT20 #viratkholi #MumbaiIndians #RCB #RCBvMI #BCCI pic.twitter.com/J751OffkEN— Rutik Fage (@kokniniggaXD) October 28, 2020
On a mission!
That stare game between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli says it all 🔥 He is on a mission ❤️ not getting selected has seriously affected him 😢 #SuryakumarYadav #Virat #kohli #surya #mi #RCB #MIvsRCB #IPL #BCCI #Australia #selectdugout @IPL @mipaltan @RCBTweets @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/hAj34Fd1Ht— Vishal Ghandat (@vishalghandat1) October 28, 2020
Surya you beauty!
I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020
What a strike rate!!
That celebration and statement - Suryakumar Yadav has 40.22 average and 155.36 strike rate in #IPL2020. pic.twitter.com/b2JmwfluvO— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2020
The most consistent player!
"This is not the only season Suryakumar Yadav didn't get an international recognition. It's been 2-3 seasons now, but if he keeps performing the way he did, it's around the corner." - Ian Bishop.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2020
That stare!!
That stare, that damned stare 👀🔥— Adarsh (@BeingAdarshhh) October 28, 2020
and clearly Suryakumar Yadav won it. You don't get to see any player especially an Indian giving it back to Kohli. Absolutely loved the confidence and cold aggression in that stare 🔥#RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/0Jy9BqHgeG
Ha ha!!
Selectors watching Suryakumar Yadav's innings. #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/JbSAVsORlq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 28, 2020
BCCI didn't respond!
You Did Not Defeat RCB. BCCI That Does Not Respect Your Talent 🥺— 𝐌𝐫.𝐄𝐗𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐲ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_expiry1) October 28, 2020
Surya Kumar Yadav's Perfect Reply To The Selectors For Aussies Series💪#Master #IPL2020 #SuryakumarYadav #BCCI #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/QU6MsxW6dh
Great knock!!
I think it's not only a great innings it's a Statement #BCCIpolitics— 𝘚𝘪𝘷𝘢 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘢 (@SivaHarsha_23) October 28, 2020
Well Played Champ #SuryakumarYadav 💥💥👌
One Player has lost respect today🙏🙏🙏#MIvsRCB #Mi pic.twitter.com/HO5QCffnIm
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.