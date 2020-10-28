 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav pulling off ‘calma’ Ronaldo celebration after dismantling RCB

    Suryakumar does Ronaldo style celebration against RCB

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:03 AM

    In what could perhaps be rated as the most classy knock of IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav, a day after being overlooked for India, carved RCB with surgical precision to score a whirlwind 79*. SKY’s knock was one to envy, but he gave the perfect finishing touch by pulling off the ‘calma’ celebration.

    That innings was incredible from Suryakumar!

    The heat was on!

    On a mission!

    Surya you beauty!

    What a strike rate!!

    The most consistent player!

    That stare!!

    Ha ha!!

    BCCI didn't respond!

    Great knock!!

