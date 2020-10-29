 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to superstar Sir Jadeja playing best cameo of IPL 2020 to crush KKR’s hopes

    Jadeja's top notch performance

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:34 PM

    Needing 30 off the final two overs, CSK looked well on their way to a second consecutive choke versus Kolkata Knight Riders but for a divine intervention from Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder struck a scarcely believable 11-ball 31, comprising three huge sixes, to dent KKR’s chances of qualifying.

    Jaddu took away things from KKR!!

    That's Sir Jadeja for you!

    What a finish it was!!

    Top-class from Jaddu here!💯

    Hahahaha!

    Bloody satisfaction!!😂😂

    Sahi hai.. :P :P

    Take a bow, Sir Jadeja!🙏

