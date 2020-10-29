Twitter reacts to superstar Sir Jadeja playing best cameo of IPL 2020 to crush KKR’s hopes

Yesterday at 11:34 PM
Needing 30 off the final two overs, CSK looked well on their way to a second consecutive choke versus Kolkata Knight Riders but for a divine intervention from Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder struck a scarcely believable 11-ball 31, comprising three huge sixes, to dent KKR’s chances of qualifying.
Jaddu took away things from KKR!!
That's Sir Jadeja for you!
1 run to win on the last ball and he decides to go for a six rather than taking a single.... 🙆🏻♂️Sir Jadeja 🙌 back to back wins for the first time this season ... 😭💛#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/7ZbjwYaKIY— I_am_Me (@I_am_Me_MeMe) October 29, 2020
What a finish it was!!
Jadeja today... #csk #ipl #jadeja pic.twitter.com/FaWPA4EUsg— Pinkman Heisenberg (@OmkarSurwase10) October 29, 2020
Top-class from Jaddu here!💯
#WhistlePodu— Jaya_prakash_janasainik (@Jaya_prakash_07) October 29, 2020
Proved it Again 💯🔥
Sir Jadeja 🙌#jadeja • #WhistlePodu • #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/oUuvy70PBV
Hahahaha!
#Jadeja reminding us.. remember the name.. India Cement😂😂 #CSKvKKR #Dream11IPL— Truth (@truth_by_zombie) October 29, 2020
Bloody satisfaction!!😂😂
Ha CSK Bol na Kya mila harake 😣😂#KKRvsCSK #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/BlAIt3u1pO— Mansi N Mitesh (@mansinmitesh) October 29, 2020
Sahi hai.. :P :P
Le @sanjaymanjrekar -— Anurag Toshniwal (@ToshniwalSahab) October 29, 2020
Ab Underground hone ka samay aagaya hai🤣#CSK #jadeja
Take a bow, Sir Jadeja!🙏
#CSKvKKR#jadeja— Ritam chaturvedi (@Ritamchaturvedi) October 29, 2020
SENSATIONAL Innings from SIR JADEJA.. 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/JF5EHhh61r
This is the real #CSK ..Bt we seen it ..in a few match left...we love CSK ..#Jadeja was. Grt..#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/iD40mUcYrq— Dawn and John Minnaar (@AndMinnaar) October 29, 2020
