Twitter reacts to bewildered Rayudu questioning umpire after KKR get awarded disputable boundary

IPL 2020 has been tough for the Chennai Super Kings, but something that’s gone their way all season is umpiring decisions, at least particularly with respect to ‘wides’. However, the Men in Yellow did not get the rub of the green on Thursday, where a disputable boundary was awarded against them.
Controversy and Chennai Super Kings is inseparable. Hardly has there ever been a season where the Men in Yellow have not found themselves under fire - on the field or off the field. As early as their second match of the season, there was a tussle with the on-field umpires with respect to a decision involving Tom Curran but more notably, versus SRH later in the season, umpire Paul Reiffel getting ‘bullied’ by MS Dhoni into not giving a wide made the headlines. So understandably, there have been accusations over ‘favouritism’, but today in Dubai, the Men in Yellow suffered a royal betrayal from the officials. Or at least that’s what Ambati Rayudu thought.
On the first ball of the 16th over, with KKR 125/3 and Nitish Rana desperately looking to up the scoring rate, pacer Deepak Chahar bowled a good length delivery which was pretty innocuous. Rana, batting on 77*, walked down the wicket and swatted the ball towards backward square leg, where Ambati Rayudu was patrolling the boundaries. Rayudu put in a fine slide and saved two runs, but just to be sure, the on-field umpires went upstairs to get clarity.
As noted by Simon Doull on the air, Rayudu had in fact touched the ropes with his foot whilst trying to parry the ball forward, and the same was visible from the slow-mo replay. Seeing this, the third umpire, KN Anantha Padmanabhan, instructed the on-field umpires to reverse the decision and award KKR a boundary, which they did.
The decision seemed ‘okay’ to the naked eye, but not buying the reversal was Rayudu. Confident that he wasn’t guilty and didn’t touch the ropes, Rayudu put out a bewildered face and threw his hands up in frustration to suggest that the umpire(s) had got it wrong. His shenanigans didn’t work though, as eventually, four to KKR was what the scoreboard read. Oh well, proof that the umpires do, sometimes, hesitate to favour CSK.
