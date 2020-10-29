Twitter reacts to bewildered Rayudu questioning umpire after KKR get awarded disputable boundary

Controversy and Chennai Super Kings is inseparable. Hardly has there ever been a season where the Men in Yellow have not found themselves under fire - on the field or off the field. As early as their second match of the season, there was a tussle with the on-field umpires with respect to a decision involving Tom Curran but more notably, versus SRH later in the season, umpire Paul Reiffel getting ‘bullied’ by MS Dhoni into not giving a wide made the headlines. So understandably, there have been accusations over ‘favouritism’, but today in Dubai, the Men in Yellow suffered a royal betrayal from the officials. Or at least that’s what Ambati Rayudu thought.