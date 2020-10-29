KL Rahul might have been inconsistent but he made his maiden century in Australia, insists Kris Srikkanth

Today at 1:42 PM
Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth has insisted that KL Rahul’s selection for the Australian series should not be questioned as he has been tested Down Under already, having scored his maiden hundred there. He blasted Sanjay Manjrekar for bringing up the question of Rahul’s selection.
After BCCI announced the squad for the tour of Australia, Sanjay Manjrekar had questioned selectors’ decision to include KL Rahul in India’s Test squad for the tour of Australia on the basis of a good IPL as he hasn’t much success in the longer format of the game lately. After scoring 299 runs in the five-match Test series against England, Rahul has managed 37 runs in two Tests against West Indies at home in 2018, 57 runs in three Tests in Australia, and 101 runs in two Tests in the Caribbean. Rahul’s last Test for India was in August 2019 before he was dropped from the Test squad for New Zealand earlier this year.
Former India captain Kris Srikkanth rubbished the logic of Sanjay Majrekar and insisted that the Karnatak batsman may not have been consistent in the past but he scored his maiden century in Australia and is a very good player of fast bowling.
“What Sanjay Manjrekar is talking is all rubbish. I’ll not agree. Rahul might have been inconsistent but the same KL Rahul made his debut in Australia and made a century. He’s a good player of fast bowling. Let’s understand, he’s a very good player of fast bowling,” Srikkanth said in his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Srikkanth further went on to disregard the question asked by Manjrekar and stated that questions shouldn’t be asked just to create controversy. He added that Rahul has done brilliantly in all the formats of the game.
“It’s Sanjay Manjrekar’s job to question stuff, so leave him alone. Questioning KL Rahul’s selection in Tests? He has played well in Tests. I won’t agree at all. Just because Sanjay wants to question something, I don’t think I’ll agree. You shouldn’t question something just to create a controversy. KL Rahul has done brilliantly in all formats. Go through his Test record,” Srikkanth said.
