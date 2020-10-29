KL Rahul might have been inconsistent but he made his maiden century in Australia, insists Kris Srikkanth

After BCCI announced the squad for the tour of Australia, Sanjay Manjrekar had questioned selectors’ decision to include KL Rahul in India’s Test squad for the tour of Australia on the basis of a good IPL as he hasn’t much success in the longer format of the game lately. After scoring 299 runs in the five-match Test series against England, Rahul has managed 37 runs in two Tests against West Indies at home in 2018, 57 runs in three Tests in Australia, and 101 runs in two Tests in the Caribbean. Rahul’s last Test for India was in August 2019 before he was dropped from the Test squad for New Zealand earlier this year.