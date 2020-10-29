IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav has done the job more often than not, opines Kieron Pollard

Today at 11:06 AM
After winning the match against Bangalore, Kieron Pollard opined that Suryakumar Yadav has fulfilled his role quite well and showed his class by scoring 43-ball 79, winning the game for Mumbai by 5 wickets. He praised his bowlers for restricting RCB to a below-par after they looked set to score 200.
Chasing a target of 165, losing Quinton de Kock early, Suryakumar probably played one of the best innings of this season to take his team over the line with 5 wickets and 5 balls to spare. Coming to bat at number 3, SKY never looked out of control as he dispatched bowlers all over the ground with extreme ease. After getting his eyes in, he was hitting the bowlers according to his will - such is the form of the Mumbaikar. SKY’s 43-ball 79 comes as a perfect reply to the selectors after not getting picked for the national team even after consistent performances.
Stand-in Mumbai skipper Kieron Pollard insisted that the Mumbaikar has done the job assigned to him almost every time and has been learning from mistakes with every passing innings.
“We always spoke about one of the top three batters or top four batters - one batting all the way through if you’re chasing go all the way through and win the game for us. I think he has done that more often than not. In the last couple of times, he gave it away but he keeps learning each and every time and taking constructive criticism pretty well because he wants to do well. And again, today he showed his class and how well he can bat and I know deep down inside the burning desire to don that blue but again he continues to show consistency,” Pollard said in the post-match press conference.
Batting first, RCB got off to a brilliant start with a 71-run opening stand, but once wickets started falling no one except Devdutt Padikkal could really get going. Padikkal tried to steady the innings with 45-ball 74, but could not take the score of RCB to more than 164. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai picking 3 wickets for just 14 runs. Pollard reckoned that he was happy with the efforts of his bowlers, especially Bumrah.
“We’re very very happy. At one point it looked like we were staring down the barrel of 190 to 200 and I thought we came back really well and to restrict a batting lineup like RCB with wickets in hand at the position they were in to 165 I think was well done to the bowlers,” he added.
