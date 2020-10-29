IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav has done the job more often than not, opines Kieron Pollard

“We always spoke about one of the top three batters or top four batters - one batting all the way through if you’re chasing go all the way through and win the game for us. I think he has done that more often than not. In the last couple of times, he gave it away but he keeps learning each and every time and taking constructive criticism pretty well because he wants to do well. And again, today he showed his class and how well he can bat and I know deep down inside the burning desire to don that blue but again he continues to show consistency,” Pollard said in the post-match press conference.