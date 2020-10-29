IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians have that ability to change a game in no time, reckons Simon Doull

“They’ve got the power to take the pressure off whoever’s out there and I think that’s the key. Whoever’s coming in at five - six - seven whether it be Krunal Hardik or Kieron Pollard, they have the power and the ability to just help whoever’s at the other end as long as they’ve got one of that top three-four that are prepared to bat through the innings like Suryakumar Yadav did today. Although, he was scoring at such a rate anyway making it look easy.