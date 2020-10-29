IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians have that ability to change a game in no time, reckons Simon Doull

Today at 11:59 AM
After Mumbai’s victory over Bangalore by 5 wickets, Simon Doull has reckoned that the key to Mumbai Indians’ success has been their ability to change the game in no time with their powerful batting lineup. He added that Suryakumar Yadav was making batting look easy with his high strike-rate.
In what turned out to be a one-sided match affair, Mumbai Indians batting prowess was once again on display as they defeated Bangalore by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare, courtesy to Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant unbeaten 79 off 43 balls - single-handedly winning them the game with wickets falling at the other end. SKY was awarded the Man of the Match for his swashbuckling knock.
Analyzing the victory of Mumbai, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull reckoned that the strength of Mumbai Indians lies in their batting, where they always find someone to take them over the rope with their long batting lineup.
“They’ve got the power to take the pressure off whoever’s out there and I think that’s the key. Whoever’s coming in at five - six - seven whether it be Krunal Hardik or Kieron Pollard, they have the power and the ability to just help whoever’s at the other end as long as they’ve got one of that top three-four that are prepared to bat through the innings like Suryakumar Yadav did today. Although, he was scoring at such a rate anyway making it look easy.
Chasing the target of 165, Mumbai were falling behind with 58/2 at the end of 9 overs, but SKY took it upon himself to change the momentum of the game by hitting Bangalore’s main bowler Yuzvendra Chahal for 2 four and 2 sixes in 2 overs. After that, SKY never looked back and helped Mumbai chase the target easily.
Doull further insisted that the key to Mumbai Indians’ success has been their ability to change the game in no time.
“But they just have that ability to change a game in no time with a 15 18 20 run over and that’s such a key to this Mumbai side it has been for quite a long time now,” he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Simon Doull
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.