IPL 2020 | Knew that I could smash sixes it if they bowled in my arc, confesses Ravindra Jadeja

30 runs were still required from the last two overs, with KKR’s spearhead Lockie Ferguson against CSK’s duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. While they struggled to get any sort of connection in the first half of the over, the left-handed all-rounder from Saurashtra turned the game with a piece of luck going in his favour. Following the boundary down the leg-side, Jadeja was blessed with a no-ball from the Kiwi pacer Ferguson, which was later converted by the all-rounder into a massive game-shifting six.