IPL 2020 | Knew that I could smash sixes it if they bowled in my arc, confesses Ravindra Jadeja

After a 11-ball 31, Ravindra Jadeja has confessed that he knew it was simple for him to smash sixes if the KKR bowlers bowled in his arc. Alongside that, Jadeja also revealed his approach in the last two overs, which was 'see the ball, hit the ball', enabled CSK to seal a heist.
30 runs were still required from the last two overs, with KKR’s spearhead Lockie Ferguson against CSK’s duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. While they struggled to get any sort of connection in the first half of the over, the left-handed all-rounder from Saurashtra turned the game with a piece of luck going in his favour. Following the boundary down the leg-side, Jadeja was blessed with a no-ball from the Kiwi pacer Ferguson, which was later converted by the all-rounder into a massive game-shifting six.
Another piece of luck with an edge reduced the equation to 10 runs off six deliveries. While Kamlesh Nagarkkoti bowled an excellent first four deliveries, a couple of rare bad deliveries was put out of the ground by Jadeja, as CSK came from behind for a heist-like victory. In the post-match presentation, the all-rounder himself confessed that he knew it was easy to smash the ball to sixes if bowled in his arc.
“The last 12 balls you don't have to think too much, just see the ball and hit the ball. I was just looking to keep my shape and back my strength. I knew if they bowl in my arc, I could hit the six, it was simple," said Jadeja in the post-match presentation.
Alongside that, CSK’s all-rounder also stated that he was hitting well in the nets, which was the reason why he went out and blasted the three-time champions to a win from a position of certain defeat.
"When you play good competitive cricket and win matches for your team, you always feel happy. I was hitting it well in the nets and just wanted to do that again.”
