IPL 2020 | Knew I would do well if I get the opportunity to open, states Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK’s rookie opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has admitted that he was always sure that he would do well once he got the opportunity to open the batting. He also admitted that he went the Dhoni way, trying to face any situation with a smile, which has helped him immensely to stay in the present.

After a big failure against Mumbai Indians in his preferred position at the top of the batting order, the pressure was on the right-handed Ruturaj Gaikwad to make a steady comeback later in the IPL. Since then, in two straight opportunities, the right-hander has ensured that he has ended up as the talk of the town, with his pure talent and classical shots.

In particular, he walked down the track to lift a delivery from Varun Chakravarthy for a six, which kick-started his innings. In the middle-overs alongside Ambati Rayudu, the Maharashtrian ensured that the asking rate was never over the mark for the franchise, with his timely shots. While not being able to finish the game off, Gaikwad’s 53-ball 72 won him the Man of the Match award for the second consecutive match.

Following the win, in the post-match presentation, the right-handed opener admitted that he was quite confident in himself to open the innings and do well for the franchise despite the negative buzz around. He also added that he’s feeling extremely good and confident at the same time with his knocks leading to CSK’s victory.

“Feeling good, pretty confident. thankfully they've both come in wins. I've backed myself because both innings I got out when the situations were a little tough. I knew if I get the opportunity to open and get my time, I would do well. So the confidence was there. Covid has made me tough,” said Man of the Match Ruturaj Gaikwad in the post-match presentation.

Alongside that, the young opener also stated that he has learnt it from the best, MS Dhoni, on how to face tough situations, employing a smile on his face during the toughest of times.

“Our captain always says to face any situation with a smile. It was difficult but I tried to do it. It made me stay in the present. I do work hard in the gym and I have a six-pack and all [smiles],” he added.