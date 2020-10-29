IPL 2020 | KKR bowlers gave everything, just strayed a bit on execution, says Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, whose side slumped to a sorrow defeat versus CSK on Thursday, revealed that he felt that the score was par and further lauded his bowlers for trying their very best. Morgan felt that KKR were unlucky with the toss and claimed the execution was on and off.

Needing to win both their last two games to have a great chance of making it to the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders were tasked with defending 172 posted by their batsmen against a free-minded Chennai Super Kings side. It was a defence filled with twists and turns as while Chennai looked in control at one stage, KKR remarkably pulled it back to the extent where they became favourites. However, an untimely no-ball from spearhead Lockie Ferguson changed the side’s fortunes as an unstoppable Jadeja assault eventually took over the line.

KKR, nevertheless, stretched the game till the final ball and Morgan revealed that he was proud of his bowlers’ efforts. Morgan, speaking post-match, further revealed that his side were unlucky with the toss and claimed that the bowlers did not quite execute the plans to perfection at times.

“We probably played a bit well there. Probably on the wrong side of the toss with the toss. Our bowlers gave it everything, but the skills were a bit off. We'll have to move on quickly. I think the score was enough. We felt we were right in the game. Probably 165 was par if the wicket and conditions stayed the same. I actually think we had a good batting day,” Morgan said post-match.

CSK needed 30 to win off the final 2 overs, but a 20-run 19th over from Lockie Ferguson meant that young Kamlesh Nagarkoti just had 10 runs to defend. The speedster tried his best but eventually succumbed to the Jadeja assault. Morgan felt that Ferguson did not give Nagarkoti enough runs to defend in over 20 but lauded the youngster’s heart.

“Nagarkoti probably didn't have enough runs to defend, would have liked 16-17. He's a young guy, he'll take it on the chin and move on.”

The star performers with the ball on the night for KKR were once again their mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who combined for figures of 2/43 off their 8. Morgan heaped praise on the two magicians.

“One world class spinner, and the other on the cusp of playing for India. They're fantastic spinners.”

The defeat means that KKR’s chances of making the playoffs are now very, very bleak.