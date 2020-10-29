IPL 2020 | CSK might be the most active franchise in upcoming IPL auction, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has opined that CSK might be the most active franchise in the upcoming IPL auction, given their lack of success this season in the tournament. He also added that while retaining Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise might want to reshape their top-order for IPL 2021.

After ten illustrious years, Chennai Super Kings have become the first side in IPL 2020 to be knocked out of the tournament, on the back of some terrible performances. While MS Dhoni’s men have struggled with off-field problems, with Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling themselves out of the tournament, they have faced a tough task to perform consistently on the field.

The hints have been around the corner but now it has become fairly obvious that they have to change their entire setup for the next season. Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir opined that the franchise, who are usually laid-back at the auction table, will be the most active side in the 2021 edition. He also stated that the current crop of players won’t last for a long-time in the Chennai outfit.

“First of all, its very difficult, the age is not on their side. They need to revamp their entire squad, you might just see one or two familiar faces. But before 2021, they might have to be the most active franchise on the IPL Auctions table. I don’t see the current players continuing for a very long time. I’m not sure if they would want Suresh Raina back in the squad. They must have to mend off the top-order, with Shane Watson and Murali Vijay,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

However, away from the problems, Gambhir also found Sam Curran as the only silver-lining for the franchise this season, who is not only young but good across all the portions in the field. The southpaw also hinted that CSK might very well use him as the first piece for the rebuilding phase.

“The only silver lining in this squad would be Sam Curran, he’s someone who is young and will just get better in the future. He’ll become one of the best all-rounders across all formats soon, so he would be handy for the rebuilding phase for CSK. Also, Ravindra Jadeja too would be invaluable,” he added.

Another problem that Gambhir has identified with this CSK unit is MS Dhoni’s indifferent form, who hasn’t quite lived upto the bill this season. He also divulged that nothing dramatic will change in Dhoni’s form unless he starts playing more domestic cricket.

“It is impossible to see MS the same way, with no cricketing action in between the two editions of the IPL. MS hasn’t played enough cricket throughout the year, you can’t see the same MS that played international cricket. If he’s just going to hit out and play in the nets like he did this season, he’s not going to fare any better in the upcoming season.”