IPL 2020 | Chris Morris and Hardik Pandya reprimanded for on-field clash

Following the clash on Wednesday, IPL on Thursday has reprimanded both RCB’s Chris Morris and Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya for their on-field verbal spat during the encounter. While Pandya has agreed to a Level 1 offence 2.20, Morris has accepted Level 1 offence 2.5 of IPL’s Code of Conduct.
In the 19th over of the Mumbai Indians’ run-chase, the four-time IPL champions’ all-rounder Hardik Pandya was reportedly seen uttering a few words to RCB’s all-rounder Chris Morris after smashing him for a six. On the very next delivery, the Saffer got his revenge, with him dismissing Pandya before a verbal altercation between the two started, which caught the attention of the umpires.
Following the encounter, both of them have been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's code of conduct at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. While Morris accepted a Level 1 offence 2.5 of IPL’s Code of Conduct, his counter-part Pandya too accepted a Level 1 offence 2.20. Mumbai currently are just one result away from qualifying for the play-off stage of the tournament, as RCB stand second in the IPL table.
"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," read a statement from IPL.
While RCB will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter, Mumbai Indians' clash against Delhi Capitals could be crucial to the top-two places finish for the teams in IPL 2020.
