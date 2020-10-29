IND vs AUS | Cameron Green earns maiden call-up; Moises Henriques returns for limited-overs series 

Youngster Cameron Green, who has been rated as one of the best by some, has earned his maiden international call-up, picked in Australia's ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming series against India. Moises Henriques has received a surprise recall while injured Mitchell Marsh has been overlooked.

The 21-year old Cameron Green has had a huge hype building around him since last summer, and even more so now with former Test skipper Greg Chappell declaring Green as the best young Australian batsman he's seen since Ricky Ponting, adding more fuel to the fire. The youngster has stood up to all the expectations playing for Western Australia, amassing 1097 runs in 17 games, validating the faith that everyone has put on him.

Not only he is a gifted batsman but he's also a dangerous seam bowler and averages 21 with the ball in first-class cricket, including a five-wicket haul on debut as a 17-year-old. He's set to resume bowling in the Shield this week after suffering from a back injury for the majority of last year. In his nascent career, Green has played just nine one-day games for WA and 13 T20s for the Perth Scorchers.

Australian selector Trevor Hohns praised the youngster for his outstanding performances and insisted that he has got great potential and his exclusion in the side will help him build on his experience.

"Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience," selector Trevor Hohns said as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

Interestingly, Moises Henriques made it into the squad after an absence of more than three years after he guided the Sydney Sixers to the KFC BBL title last summer. The 33-year-old scored 167 in the Shield last week and scored his runs at a strike rate nearing 150 for the Sixers last season.

Hohns described Henriques as a ‘tremendous’ cricketer and revealed that his run last season with Sydney Sixers, taking them to the title and his brilliant start this season have been the reason behind his selection.

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season," Hohns said.

Australia A will play two three-day games against the touring Indians in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Tests, and Hohns hopes that Marsh will be able to prove his fitness in those matches, after he suffered an ankle injury last month, keeping him out of the game till December.

"Mitch will commence some low-intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an allrounder," Hohns said.

"What we do have is like for like replacements in Moises and Cameron as batting allrounders in line with our selection approach for one-day cricket."