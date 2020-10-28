VIDEO | Virat Kohli becomes maiden and hundredth IPL victim of Jasprit Bumrah

Today at 9:17 PM
Jasprit Bumrah joined the 100 wickets club in style as he dismissed Virat Kohli off a short delivery, making him his first and hundredth wicket in IPL. Coming on to bowl to in the 12th over, Bumrah banged-in short to Kohli, who top-edged it straight up in the air, giving the catch to Saurabh Tiwary.
Having picked up 17 wickets before the match against RCB, Jasprit Bumrah had been in red-hot form this season especially with the new ball, where the batsmen have had trouble facing him. Coming into the match, Bumrah needed one wicket to complete 100 wickets in the IPL, and given his form, it was almost certain that he would achieve that in this match.
Bowling the second over of the match, all eyes were on Bumrah - whether he will be able to do it in his first over itself. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe neutralized the threat at least in that over. Then, Bumrah was brought into the attack to create an opening for Mumbai in the match, and boy did he come back strongly.
On the second ball of the 12th over, the right-armer bowled a steep bouncer to Virat Kohli, who is generally expected to deal with such deliveries with ease. However, Kohli couldn’t come into the position to hit the ball and he top-edged the ball straight up. The formality of the catch was completed by Saurabh Tiwary and Bumrah was able to get his 100th wicket in IPL, that too of the Indian skipper. Interestingly, Kohli was also Bumrah’s first wicket in IPL. Here’s the video of the moment when Bumrah brought up his 100th wicket:-
Bumrah's 100th IPL wicket!
Here is Bumrah's first IPL wicket of Kohli:
