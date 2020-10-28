VIDEO | Virat Kohli becomes maiden and hundredth IPL victim of Jasprit Bumrah

On the second ball of the 12th over, the right-armer bowled a steep bouncer to Virat Kohli, who is generally expected to deal with such deliveries with ease. However, Kohli couldn’t come into the position to hit the ball and he top-edged the ball straight up. The formality of the catch was completed by Saurabh Tiwary and Bumrah was able to get his 100th wicket in IPL, that too of the Indian skipper. Interestingly, Kohli was also Bumrah’s first wicket in IPL. Here’s the video of the moment when Bumrah brought up his 100th wicket:-