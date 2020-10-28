 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Chris Morris exchanging words with Hardik Pandya after taking his wicket

    Some words exchanged between Hardik and Morris

    Twitter reacts to Chris Morris exchanging words with Hardik Pandya after taking his wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:23 PM

    After Chris Morris dismissed Hardik Pandya, he didn’t let Junior Pandya go without exchanging some not so friendly words, to which Pandya replied back in the same fashion. Trying to hit a ball towards covers, Pandya mistimed the ball straight to Mohammed Siraj as he looked to drive on the up.

    Battle between Hardik and Morris!

    What a comeback by Morris!

    This was insane!

    ATTITUDE!!

    Morris vs Pandya!

    Sweet revenge by Morris!

    Calm down HARDIK!

    Amir Sohail moment!

