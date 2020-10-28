Twitter reacts to Chris Morris exchanging words with Hardik Pandya after taking his wicket

Today at 11:23 PM
After Chris Morris dismissed Hardik Pandya, he didn’t let Junior Pandya go without exchanging some not so friendly words, to which Pandya replied back in the same fashion. Trying to hit a ball towards covers, Pandya mistimed the ball straight to Mohammed Siraj as he looked to drive on the up.
Battle between Hardik and Morris!
October 28, 2020
What a comeback by Morris!
18.4: Hardik Pandya showed some signs to Chris Morris after hitting him for a SIX.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2020
18.5: Chris Morris pointed out his finger towards MI's dressing room after taking his wicket.
This was insane!
Hardik pandya arrogancy at his best..... Morris said nothing...but after hitting six what he did shows that— Sumant88 (@Sumant881) October 28, 2020
ATTITUDE!!
@Tipo_Morris be careful, it's a #attitudemachine 😂🤣— nikhil grandhe (@NikhilGran) October 28, 2020
.
.@hardikpandya7 🔥 @mipaltan 🖤
Morris vs Pandya!
Morris vs Pandya— Bannu (@bannurjy) October 28, 2020
.... exchange of words and gestures..18.5
Sweet revenge by Morris!
Hardik Pandya after hitting six showing the ball, with gesture, to Morris— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) October 28, 2020
Next ball Pandya got out 😂😂
Calm down HARDIK!
Calm down kamlesh (@hardikpandya7) you are not even half of what @Tipo_Morris is #RCBvsMI #Dream11IPL #PlayBold #HardikPandya #rcb— Charan Chethan (@Charanchethan18) October 28, 2020
Amir Sohail moment!
That was Aamir Sohail moment for Hardik Pandya against Chris Morris in #IPL2020. Incredibly talented, but just too pretentious all the time. #RCBvsMI— Nikhil Kharoo (@nkharoo) October 28, 2020
