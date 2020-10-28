Three Chennai bets that can make you Kings in their clash with Kolkata

Today at 10:22 PM
Two teams who had contrasting fortunes in their previous matches, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other in a match that promises to be exciting. While Chennai will hope Faf du Plessis delivers a big one for them, Kolkata will eye for crucial qualification points.
MS Dhoni - Player Performance - Under 27.50 - @1.84
Form Guide
MS Dhoni in IPL - 19*, 16, 28, 3, 21
MS Dhoni is anything but the destructive player he used to be, hitting sixes at his will. This version of Dhoni has failed to perform and finish off games for Chennai, which has been one of the main reasons for their deplorable run this season. Coming to bat in the lower middle order or sometimes even lower, Dhoni has managed to score 199 in 12 matches at a miserable strike rate of 118.45. In his last five innings, he has been able to cross the mark 28 only once, which speaks volumes about his form. Given that all the numbers are in favour of Dhoni not scoring 28 runs against Kolkata, this is a very good bet to place your money on, as SBOTOP is offering 1.84x returns of the investment.
Faf du Plessis Runs - Over 25.50 - @1.83
Form Guide
Faf du Plessis in IPL - 25, 1, 10, 58, 0
Faf has been in good touch but his scoring ability in the recent matches has taken a hit. However, batting top of the order, he always seems to get a start despite him not getting support from his partners, which has also been the reason for his dip in form as all the pressure gets mounted on the South African. Having scored 401 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.70, he definitely has been the best batsman for Chennai so far in IPL 2020 and he would be looking to end his season on a high. In the last match, he did look in good knick but was, unfortunately, dismissed by fellow South African Chris Morris. Given that he has been in good form and he will open the innings, getting most balls to play, he will very likely score more than 26 runs. SBOTOP is offering a return of 1.83x on this bet, making it a good deal.
Chennai Super Kings Runs in First 6 Overs - Under 44.5 - @1.86
Form Guide
CSK in powerplay - 48/1, 24/5, 43/2, 39/1, 44/2
Being the worst performing in the IPL, Chennai again were with their powerplay woes as they struggled to get a settled opening pair throughout the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad did fill up the shoes quite nicely in the last match, but he will be tested against Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson. Having crossed the score of 45 just once, CSK has been anything but good in the powerplays, always deprived of good starts. Sam Curran tried his hands at the slot, but it turned out to be a failed experiment. All in all, Chennai has completely justified their title and they will likely score less than 45 again against Kolkata. SBOTOP makes this safe bet even more rewarding by offering a return of 1.86x, providing a good return on investment.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ms Dhoni
- Faf Du Plessis
- Sam Curran
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Chennai Super Kings
- Kolkata Knightriders
http://www.sbotop.com/