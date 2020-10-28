Three Chennai bets that can make you Kings in their clash with Kolkata

Faf has been in good touch but his scoring ability in the recent matches has taken a hit. However, batting top of the order, he always seems to get a start despite him not getting support from his partners, which has also been the reason for his dip in form as all the pressure gets mounted on the South African. Having scored 401 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.70, he definitely has been the best batsman for Chennai so far in IPL 2020 and he would be looking to end his season on a high. In the last match, he did look in good knick but was, unfortunately, dismissed by fellow South African Chris Morris. Given that he has been in good form and he will open the innings, getting most balls to play, he will very likely score more than 26 runs. SBOTOP is offering a return of 1.83x on this bet, making it a good deal.