IPL 2020 | Was nice for the side to get rid of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli early, states Trent Boult

“Good win, nice to get across the line. We did well with the ball, got them down to an achievable score, and then it was nicely followed up, obviously set-up by Surya. It was nice to get rid of AB and Virat, they were the big wickets that needed to be taken, that helped us in the end, made us feel less daunting. It was still a pretty good score, but I think we kept them down well,” Boult said in the post-match interview.