IPL 2020 | RCB need to take a call ‘now’ whether to stick with Aaron Finch, states Ian Bishop

Renowned commentator Ian Bishop believes that time is running out for RCB with regards to what to do with Aaron Finch, given the struggle the Australian opener has endured thus far this season. Bishop further believes that RCB should promote Kohli to open to allow him time to settle.

Purchased for INR 4.4 crore in the auction, Australia’s Aaron Finch has been a shadow of his international self thus far in IPL 2020. Across 11-games, the Australian skipper has managed to score a paltry 236 runs at an average of 21 but what’s more concerning has been his strike rate, which stands at a hideous 111.84. Said to be a core member of RCB’s side, Finch’s form has turned into a real cause of concern for the side, which already has both Padikkal and Kohli struggling to get off the blocks quickly, themselves.

Ahead of RCB’s all-important clash against Mumbai on Wednesday, renowned commentator Ian Bishop has opined that with respect to Finch, the Reds need to take a call and do it quickly. Bishop believes that it’s time for RCB to evaluate the value of Finch and decide whether they’d want to pick him for the playoffs, should they qualify.

“Finch’s form is definitely a concern. And he is so important to the team. He adds the dynamic of a match-winner with the bat, but he is not striking big runs and he is not striking it at any great pace. Royal Challengers Bangalore need to find out now if Aaron Finch is worth it if they qualify for the playoffs,” Bishop said in ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘T20 Time-Out’.

Finch’s form has been a concern, but so has the pace at which skipper Virat Kohli has batted. This season, Kohli has struck at just 125 - the second-lowest in any 400-run season in his IPL career - and in RCB’s previous encounter versus CSK, his 43-ball 50 served detrimental to the side as the Men in Yellow dusted the target set by the Reds with ease. Bishop claimed that he knows that Kohli has the game to tear opponents apart, but wished for RCB to push the skipper up top to give him more time to settle, load, and unleash the cannon.

“I believe Kohli has the game in him to tear apart opposition. I think it’s coming; I hope it’s coming. My easy solution to this is that - if he’s going to bat at the pace at which he’s batting, just open the batting. Open the batting, get yourself in, bat through the innings - you will reach your tempo and the gear automatically.”

With 14 points in 11 games, RCB still need one more victory to seal a place in the final four.