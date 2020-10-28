Kieron Pollard, who changed the match by taking the wicket of AB de Villiers, insisted that MI should not depend on Jasprit Bumrah every time and other players should step in regularly. He added that he has done what the team had asked him to do and he is happy that the team is performing well.

Suryakumar Yadav with his 43-ball 79 ensured that he got Mumbai over the line almost single-handedly, playing a blinder of an innings to chase the target of 165 set by Bangalore. For his match-winning innings he was adjudged as the Man on the Match, which comes as a huge reply to the selectors who didn’t pick him for the tour of Australia.

Earlier while bowling, Jasprit Bumrah set up the match for Mumbai, restricting Bangalore to a below-par score. Ending with the figures of 3/14, Bumrah took the important wicket of Virat Kohli to bring up his 100 wickets in IPL, which was followed by the wicket of AB de Villiers taken by Kieron Pollard, sending Bangalore's innings into a slump.

After winning the match by 5 wickets, the Mumbai skipper Pollard insisted that Mumbai should not depend on Bumrah all the time and everyone should step up regularly.

“I try to analyze. I got the wicket of ABD. We can't just depend on Bumrah. But we would want other guys to step up as it is a team game," Pollard said in the post match presentation.

The star on the night with the bat for Mumbai was, once again, Surykumar Yadav, who took the side over the line with a whirlwind 79*. Pollard expressed that SKY, who was overlooked for the national side once again, will get his India cap in no time if he keeps up his consistency.

"We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come."

When asked if he is batting too far down the order, Pollard revealed that he is more than happy to do what the team requires.

"I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy."

With the win, Mumbai edged closer to sealing a playoff spot.