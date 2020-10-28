IPL 2020 | IPL is the best tournament in the world; it has smashed all record this year, claims Sourav Ganguly

Today at 4:09 PM
After the stunning set of close encounters, Sourav Ganguly has stated that IPL is the best tournament across the entire world before adding that it has smashed all viewing records. Ganguly also reckoned that he is not surprised by the response that the tournament is getting from the audience.
Starting from the first week, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has kept the fans on their toes, with the immaculate cricket that has gone down to the wire. In the just the first week, the tournament witnessed a super-over, as Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals could not be separated after 40 overs. As the tournament enters its final weeks, the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul alongside Rahul’s captaincy, where he has taken the side from the bottom of the table to fourth, has made everything even better.
Adding to that, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, stated that IPL is the best tournament in the world at the moment. Alongside that, he also added that this edition of the tournament, which has seen Mumbai top the table at the moment, has smashed all records. In terms of television rating, the first week of the tournament saw 269 million viewers, an all-time record in IPL history.
“This is the best tournament in the world. There have been so many super overs, we recently witnessed a double super over, we saw Shikhar Dhawan’s batting, we saw Rohit Sharma, we saw all the young players and we witnessed the comeback of KL Rahul’s KXIP from the bottom of the table. You will get everything here! I can bet you that the IPL has been a smashing success this year, in terms of the ratings, the number of people who have watched the game,” Ganguly said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.
The tournament was in doubt early on, with COVID-19 widespread in the country which delayed the tournament from the scheduled month of March. In the end, the BCCI organised the marquee cricket tournament in the Middle East from September 19, with the final on November 10.
“Unbelievable, and I am not surprised at all. When we were discussing with Star and all the people concerned – if we have to do it this year and one-month prior to the tournament, we were contemplating, whether this can happen or not, what will be the ultimate result of the bio-bubble and will it be successful. We decided to move ahead with our plan, because we wanted to bring normalcy in everyone’s lives and wanted to bring the game back. I am not surprised with the feedback.”
