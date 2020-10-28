IND vs AUS | India set to kick-start Test series with pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval on December 17

After weeks and weeks of speculation regarding the dates, Cricket Australia has finally confirmed that the four-match Test series will kick-start from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Nick Hockley also disclosed that CA is working with Victorian government to safely host fans for the Boxing Test.

Just a few days after India announced a long squad for their tour Down Under, across all the three formats, Cricket Australia has released the official schedule for the much-awaited series between India and Australia. As speculated, the first Test match is scheduled to kick-off on December 17 at the famous Adelaide Oval, in what will be a pink-ball Test before they head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day clash, which is also expected to house crowd. The last two tests would be hosted in Sydney and Brisbane, starting January 7 and 15 respectively.

Meanwhile, the limited-overs series is scheduled to start from November 27, at the SCG before the limited-overs leg concludes on December 8 at the same venue, in what will be a three ODI and a three T20I series, with two games in between at the scenic stadium in Canberra.

Cricket Australia’s CEO Nick Hockley, on Wednesday, announced that it is one of the great rivalries in the world of cricket and expressed his delight in welcoming Virat Kohli’s squad to the country for the Australian summer.

"Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said, reported ESPNCricinfo

"We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at the BCCI for the faith and support they have shown in the plan we have developed, which we believe will result in a safe and successful summer for all involved,” he added.

Regarding the Boxing Day Test, Hockley stated that Cricket Australia is in contact with the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Cricket Club, to safely host spectators at the iconic venue.

"In relation to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, we are working in partnership with the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Cricket Club, with plans to safely host spectators at the iconic event. More details will be shared closer to the time."

The Victorian Minister for Sport, Martin Paukala added that the crowd will be capped off at 25,000 for the iconic fixture in Australian cricket's annual calender at the MCG.

"The Victorian Government, MCC and Cricket Australia will develop a rigorous COVID-Safe plan based on the most up-to-date public health advice to enable a limited number of fans to safely attend the Test this year. Crowd numbers will be confirmed closer to the match but will be capped at around 25,000 spectators," Victorian Minister for Sport Martin Pakula said.

Tour schedule -

1st ODI, November 27 - SCG (D/N)

2nd ODI, November 29 - SCG (D/N)

3rd ODI: December 2 - Canberra (D/N)

1st T20I: December 4 - Canberra (Night)

2nd T20I: December 6 - SCG (Night)

3rd T20I: December 8 - SCG (Night)

1st Test: December 17-21 - Adelaide Oval (D/N)

2nd Test: December 26-30 - MCG

3rd Test: January 7-11 - SCG

4th Test: January 15-19 - Brisbane