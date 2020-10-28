IND vs AUS | BCCI President Ganguly must probe Suryakumar Yadav’s exclusion, laments Dilip Vengsarkar

Today at 9:55 AM
After Suryakumar Yadav was overlooked once again, Dilip Vengsarkar has opined that Sourav Ganguly must look into the matter and probe to find out the motive behind the move. The former selectors also admitted that he was left ‘astounded’ by the Mumbaikar’s omission for the tour Down Under.
Despite Suryakumar Yadav scoring 283 runs in 11 IPL games this season, at an average of 31.44, the BCCI selectors ignored him yet again as they picked the T20I squad for the Australia series. The right-hander, who has amassed 936 runs in the last two IPL seasons, was one of the top runners for a place in the Indian team before the selectors looked elsewhere, picking the likes of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer.
While this move had made several unhappy, former Indian selector Dilip Vengsarkar was left perturbed and annoyed by the move to exclude the in-form Mumbaikar. Vengarkar opined that BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly must probe Suryakumar’s exclusion from the Indian squad after Rohit Sharma was put on the stand-by list following his injury.
"With Rohit (Sharma) out of the team due to (a hamstring) injury, Surya should have been there to strengthen the middle order. BCCI president Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Surya," Vengsarkar told TOI.
He also questioned the motive behind his exclusion, asking the selectors what was the criteria behind not picking him if it was not for form and fitness. Suryakumar has been one of Mumbai Indian’s pillar in the middle-order, where he has shown a plethora of shots and amassed runs at a healthy strike-rate.
"I'm astounded at the omission of 'Surya,' who is currently one of the most talented batsmen in the country, from the teams selected for the Australian tour. As far as sheer potential is concerned, I can compare Surya with the best in the Indian team. He has scored runs consistently. I don't know what else he has to do to merit a place in the Indian team," he concluded.
