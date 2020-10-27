Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman ‘smashing’ Saha’s brilliant innings replacing out-of-form Bairstow

Today at 8:52 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to shuffle things, as they dropped Jonny Bairstow to accommodate Kane Williamson, which meant that Wriddhiman Saha had to open the innings. In the pressure situation, the right-hander was unfazed, scoring a scintillating 87 off just 45 deliveries against Delhi Capitals.
What a shot by Saha!
HAHA! SAHA YOU BEAUTY!
#Saha 🤪 Saha to SRH pic.twitter.com/cg7BaDCBkf— Subash Sure (@sjobos) October 27, 2020
That innings will be remembered, Saha!
W Saha 🔥💥 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/fwxO9cEP8M— §@! KuMaR ¶ (@SaiKuMaR__P) October 27, 2020
Brilliant knock!
brilliant knock @Wriddhipops #saha #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/EdvKApECfa— Sainikhil007 (@Sainikhil0072) October 27, 2020
The skill was class, SAHA!
The intent, the skill! Flawless innings from Wridhiman Saha. Where were you all these days man? 🥺#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/4ZSi97I4UO— Haz (@Yours_haz) October 27, 2020
Well, played Saha!!
20x4, 4x6 so far in 14.3 ovrs. Srh is on 🔥. Saha made a statement there that you can't neglect him for odi or T20.#SRHvsDC— Gaur Dhruv (@DhruvGaur14) October 27, 2020
SENSATIONAL!
87 off 44 sensational innings. Take a bow wriddhiman saha bhaiya 🙌 #saha #SRHvsDC #IPL2020— Shivam Sharma (@imshivamsharma9) October 27, 2020
CLASSIC!
Classic innings by Saha #SRHvDC— Baachi (@Bharadwaj1009) October 27, 2020
SRH pans: pic.twitter.com/kspLvvANcZ
What an innings!
Well Played Wriddhiman Saha 🔥❣️ pic.twitter.com/tukHu29WrW— Sachin Tendulkar FC 👉Team SBTW👈 (@SachinBornToWin) October 27, 2020
All over the ground, that's Saha for you!
87 (45) Best thing about Wriddhiman Saha innings that he's played shots to all corners of the ground.... Having another Night to remember after that 2014 Final.#DCvSRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/tmak6t5mhg— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 27, 2020
TOP KNOCK!
Wriddhiman Saha - 87 of 45— sankalp chirra (@sankalpchirra_) October 27, 2020
[4s-12 6s-2]#SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/C7dxejzYtc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.