    Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman ‘smashing’ Saha’s brilliant innings replacing out-of-form Bairstow

    Wriddhiman Saha smashes DC bowlers all over the park

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:52 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to shuffle things, as they dropped Jonny Bairstow to accommodate Kane Williamson, which meant that Wriddhiman Saha had to open the innings. In the pressure situation, the right-hander was unfazed, scoring a scintillating 87 off just 45 deliveries against Delhi Capitals.

    What a shot by Saha!

    HAHA! SAHA YOU BEAUTY!

    That innings will be remembered, Saha!

    Brilliant knock!

    The skill was class, SAHA!

    Well, played Saha!!

    SENSATIONAL!

    CLASSIC!

    What an innings!

    All over the ground, that's Saha for you!

    TOP KNOCK!

