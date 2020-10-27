 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje’s ‘fireball’ leaving Manish Pandey clueless

    That delivery from Nortje left pandey clueless

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:06 PM

    Until the 18th over, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson were scoring runs at their own will before Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje walked out to bowl. The lanky Proteas bowler bowled a ‘fireball’ that was on the perfect line and length, right at Manish Pandey leaving him clueless.

    Pandey was clueless!!

    What was that, Nortje!

    The leave from Pandey, ha ha!

    That yorker to Manish!!

    Pandey was dancing!!

    What a delivery from Nortje!

    WOAH!!

    It was amazing from Nortje!!

