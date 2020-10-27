Three Royal bets that could make you challengers in Bangalore’s clash against Mumbai

Some things are pretty much given, one is Mumbai Indians ending up at the top end of the IPL table and Virat Kohli top-scoring for Royal Challengers Bangalore . While the skipper scored a very uncharacteristic fifty the other evening against Chennai Super Kings , he would be aiming to bounce back against one of the top dogs in the tournament, Mumbai Indians. Rightly so, this is another fixture where the 31-year-old Indian batsman has top-scored over AB de Villiers , with 686 runs against de Villiers’ 619 runs. If that is not enough, look at Kohli’s form this season, he has scored 415 runs for the men in Red and Gold, all coming at an average of 59.28, shakingly more than any of the other batsmen in the squad. Kohli would definitely be hurt by the result from the two team’s first meeting this season, where he only scored three runs, getting out to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. In the last six appearances for RCB, Kohli has scored 50, 18, 43, 48, 33, 90, where he has top-scored three out of the six games. So hop on to BetDaily and go all out in this market, as the RCB skipper is as safe as our houses!

Kohli is to RCB's batting as Yuzvendra Chahal is to RCB's bowling, or actually, Chahal is more valuable than Kohli in this RCB lineup. Just this season, the leg-spinner from Haryana has picked up 16 wickets for the men in Red and Gold, six more than the second-highest wicket-taker on the list, Chris Morris . All of this has come at a good average of 18.50, with Chahal picking at least one wicket in every one of RCB's last six games. On top of that, it was only CSK who broke his pattern of having picked two-wicket hauls in both of his games prior to the clash against MS Dhoni 's men. Against Mumbai, Chahal would be bowling to the long boundaries in Abu Dhabi, where spinners have done exceedingly well than the pacers, against a Mumbai outfit, which has three right-handed batsmen in the middle-order. Pollard's weakness against the leg-spinners was exposed big time last game and Chahal would be aiming to dismantle their stand-in skipper in this game. Between the two sides, while Harbhajan Singh has topped in terms of most wickets, Chahal isn't far away, with 19 wickets in the fixture, which only proves the case!

While RCB might be a big-run scoring team in the 2020 edition of the IPL but there is this one aspect where the team has struggled massively, in terms of hitting the ball outside the boundary ropes. In their last two appearances at this venue, Kohli and co have only scored a combined total of three sixes, which goes on to show they like to deal in the game, with the quick singles and doubles while getting the odd boundaries from over to over. One of the major reasons for this is their top order, which is made up of run accumulators, who don't quite have an eye for the long shots. Aaron Finch, who is considered one of the cleanest hitters of the ball, has struggled for RCB this season, both in terms of run-scoring and in terms of clearing the boundaries. While Padikkal has emerged as a real work-horse, his ability to clear the boundary too has been underwhelming, leaving it all to AB de Villiers. The Saffer too has only scored 19 sixes this season, which is not quite up to his standards and Kohli being Kohli, only deals massively in singles, doubles and boundaries. That really leaves them with no option to clear the boundary, which makes this market a comparatively safer one, one which you can trust on.