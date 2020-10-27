Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan to follow suit of England to tour South Africa

Once the England series comes to an end on December 9, Sri Lanka will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7. While Australia will be playing a three-match Test series in February and March, which will be Steve Smith and David Warner’s return to South Africa for the first time since the Newlands scandal, Pakistan will be around for three ODIs and three T20Is, ending in April after which most of the South African players will take part in the IPL.