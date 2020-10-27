Really short of words right now, India call up is big thing, exclaims Varun Chakravarthy

12 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.05, including a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals, has resulted in Varun Chakravarthy finding a spot in the Indian T20 team for the tour of Australia. The Tamil Nadu mystery spinner is supposed to have seven variations in his arsenal and was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2018-19 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy where he picked 22 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 4.23. The selection has also elated Chakravarthy to a core that he is loss of words at the moment.

"My basic goal was to play in the team regularly and perform and contribute to their wins. Hopefully I'll be able to do the same for India. I am not very active on social media and I have to thank the selectors for keeping the faith in me. I don't really have words,” Chakravarthy said in a video posted on BCCI .TV.

"I'll talk to my parents, my fiance. I'll just talk to them, share the happiness with them. It is just good news for my family. I'm really short of words right now, India call up is big thing. I really wasn't expecting it."

His rise in the ranks from an architect to one of India’s most promising spinners in the recent time has been well documented. He did well in TNPL to be picked by Kings XI Punjab for an astonishing amount of 8.4 crore, only to injure himself after playing one game, after which he was subsequently released by the franchise. Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for whom he has repaid the faith with dividends. Chakravarthy, who is an architect by profession, stated that it feels surreal where he is now at the moment.