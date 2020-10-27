IPL 2020 | SRH vs DC Evaluation Chart - Wriddhiman Saha’s ‘popping’ innings stun Delhi Capitals

After being put to bat first, SRH’s new opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner ensured that the Men in Orange scored 219 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, Delhi were left clueless and undone by Rashid’s spell, where he picked three wickets as they lost the encounter by a massive margin.

Rating charts

Powerplay exploitation

SRH 10/10 - I don’t think I have seen any top-order go this way against Delhi Capitals pace attack this season. The approach from Warner-Saha was mind-boggling, as they not only took Nortje on but also Rabada and Ashwin in the same fashion, in all an excellent start in a must-win game, scoring 77 runs.

DC 7/10 - Chasing 220, Delhi Capitals got off the worst possible start, with twin wickets jolting their run-chase. However, post that, they did recover in a good fashion, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Shimron Hetmyer put on a steady partnership, taking Delhi to a total of 54 runs in the first six overs.

Middle-overs maneuvering

SRH 9/10 - When they came attacking, you really can’t do much, that was Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack in the middle overs against a blazing Sunrisers side, who just looked to attack every ball. In the nine-over phase, a dominant Saha, Warner and Pandey ensured that Sunrisers got to 170, scoring 98 runs.

DC 6/10 - The asking rate was always going to catch up with the shot selection and it was no different here, as the Delhi batsmen just panicked and tried to take on Rashid Khan, an experiment that terribly failed. Two quick wickets and the game turned around in Sunrisers’ favour, as Delhi finished on 96/6, nowhere close to the target.

Death bowling

SRH A - To be fair, putting marks next to their death-overs bowling is just so unfair, given that the match was done long back, even before the death overs could start. While Rishabh Pant managed to score runs, the target was too daunting as DC failed to win another game, chasing a target, putting their top-two-place finish under doubt.

DC 6/10 - In stark comparison to the first 15 overs, Delhi bowled really well to restrict Sunrisers to a total of 219, after the men in Orange got off to a 1000 CC start in the powerplay phase. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson did their level best but the Delhi outfit’s brilliant bowling ensured that they only scored 44 runs in the last five overs, with the right-handed Pandey finishing on 44 off 31 deliveries.

Snapshots

Kagiso Rabada’s powerplay woes continue

One of the best bowlers this season, Kagiso Rabada has already shown his prowess with 23 wickets in IPL 2020, with the purple cap on his head but his form in the powerplay hasn’t been the best for Delhi Capitals. On an average, in the first five overs this season, Rabada gives away 6.38 runs but without picking a single wicket. In the overs from sixth to tenth, he has picked up three wickets, which shows you that despite being a top bowler for Delhi, he has struggled in the powerplay. This game was no different, as the Proteas quick conceded 37 runs in the first two overs, as he looked hapless and clueless against David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. Following another failure, Shreyas Iyer needs to find a way of utilising the maximum from Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel in the first six overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad can survive without Jonny Bairstow

If I told you that Sunrisers would do well without Bairstow before this game, it would have been hilarious but today, they have proved that they can very well change their line-up without him. A rejuvenated David Warner with Wriddhiman Saha was exactly what SRH needed in the must-win game, as they batted first against a strong Delhi Capitals bowling unit. In the Englishman’s absence, the southpaw took the batting onus on himself, with a swashbuckling half-century in the powerplay and after the first six overs, Saha took it upon himself to score the runs. This is the most fluid that the Sunrisers have looked in the last two seasons and here they have also decided to shake things up, removing Bairstow from the top of the order.

Delhi’s opening partnership can’t just ‘last’

Let’s put it this way, Delhi’s opening pair in the last six games has scored exactly 30 runs, with as much as three zero-run partnerships. If you remove the 25 run-partnership against Kings XI Punjab, they have a four-run and now a one-run partnership to cap it all off. Forget Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and even Kolkata Knight Riders with Sunil Narine as an opener for a minute, this is the worst opening wicket partnership in the entire IPL. Despite the change of partners, from Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw to Ajinkya Rahane-Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi’s opening wicket partnership has always been at this downfall and it can even knock them out of a playoff spot, with them finishing outside the top-four.

Turning Point

Kagiso Rabada’s second over in the SRH innings was certainly the game-changing over, where the Proteas pacer conceded 22 runs, which totally set the game off for Delhi, who from thereon, ended up chasing the game despite standing strong on second of the IPL points table.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Popcorn-worthy

Sit back, watch the game chilled with a bucket of popcorn, such was the encounter, high-paced and brilliant stroke-making. Right from the first ball, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha batted like possessed men before Manish Pandey took over the reins. In the second innings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant continued the scoring form. At the same time, we also got to witness Rashid Khan’s magic, which only makes this entire contest really nice!