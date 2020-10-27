IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

Two of the favorites to win the IPL 2020, RCB and MI will clash in an epic encounter as both teams would be desperate to get a win under their belt so that they can finish in top two. Both the teams have 14 points after 11 games and are coming on back of defeats in Match 48 of the season.

Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W W L W

RCB are playing like a dream this season but they will not want to get complacent at this point after putting in the hard yards throughout IPL 2020. They suffered a disappointing loss against Chennai Super Kings but it might not be a very bad one with the playoffs approaching. It laid bare the fact that the side's openers need some fixing and batting needs to be more pro-active against spin in middle-overs. As far as bowling goes, they can't be blamed much and should make a good comeback against MI in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians - L W L W W

Mumbai Indians have certainly missed the services of Rohit Sharma but they have a great team nonetheless. In the last game, their batting was exceptional and it would have been a big relief for them to see Hardik Pandya regaining his old touch back. Their bowling was just not up to the mark against an attacking Rajasthan Royals as Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson didn't let them put their foot down but they have been good and would pose a big threat against RCB, a side which has frailties in batting.

Key Batsmen

Royal Challengers Bangalore - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was at bay against CSK but these are the kind of games that are needed for him to keep getting back to his best as we have seen, earlier, in the tournament. Last time as well against Mumbai Indians, AB de Villiers had put up a top display on offer and had taken a liking for MI's spearhead - Jasprit Bumrah, attacking him brutally en route to a well-made fifty. After last game's loss, he would be itching to go big against Mumbai yet again.

Mumbai Indians - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav must be hurting bad after being ignored by the Indian selectors for the Australia tour. He has done every possible thing that he could have done and the snub should motivate him more to turn the anger into runs as that is the best way to turn heads. He has shown the intent in the middle-overs that was lacking in the earlier two seasons and has been striking at close to 150, which is simply amazing.

Key Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chris Morris

In last two games, three of the four batting innings has seen scores in excess of 190 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, so this can be a game where Chris Morris is going to the most important factor for the side. Chris Morris will not only need to pick wickets early on as he has done but will need to put his best foot forward in the death overs where MI have some exceptional power-hitters in form of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard and he is going to be the go-to-man for Virat Kohli.

Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s had a forgettable match against RCB in Dubai when these two teams clashed earlier. But given how competitive Bumrah is, he won't leave any stone unturned to turn the tides in the reverse fixture especially against the likes of Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers after missing out in the Super Over. He has looked in great form taking 17 wickets in 11 games and will look to pounce on the RCB batsmen and show who the real boss is.

Probable XIs

RCB- Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI -Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

When to Watch: Oct 28, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)