IPL 2020 | KKR can take inspiration from KXIP’s turnaround, feels Harsha Bhogle

“Everyone knows their role pretty well in Punjab. I think KKR can look at KXIP and say can we do that too in our remaining two games? Because they have pedigree. Every team in this tournament has pedigree. That’s why this is the greatest tournament in the world. Can they do what Punjab have done? They need to assign the roles. Like where is Morgan going to bat, what is the role of Dinesh Karthik, what Lockie’s role is. If that can happen, why can’t they win two more? Of course, they can win two more,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz Live.