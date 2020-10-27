IPL 2020 | KKR can take inspiration from KXIP’s turnaround, feels Harsha Bhogle

Today at 10:16 AM
Harsha Bhogle has asserted that Kolkata Knight Riders can spin their season around by taking inspiration from Kings XI Punjab’s majestic performances and stated that it is very much possible. He has also added that Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan have ensured some pressure taken off Mohammed Shami.
After securing just one win off the first seven games, Punjab have turned things around in quite some fashion and riding on collective performance, they have entered the top four and seemed primed to take over one of the four playoff spots. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, who seemed to be running away with the fourth position, left far too behind with some drastic decisions that had no clear justification. Prominent Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that Punjab’s turn around can be an inspiration for KKR as they approach the fag end of the league stage.
“Everyone knows their role pretty well in Punjab. I think KKR can look at KXIP and say can we do that too in our remaining two games? Because they have pedigree. Every team in this tournament has pedigree. That’s why this is the greatest tournament in the world. Can they do what Punjab have done? They need to assign the roles. Like where is Morgan going to bat, what is the role of Dinesh Karthik, what Lockie’s role is. If that can happen, why can’t they win two more? Of course, they can win two more,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz Live.
The role reversal with Mohammed Shami bowling three overs upfront as an attacking option, letting Arshdeep and Jordan being the major differentiator with the ball later, played a major role in Punjab having the advantage. Bhogle believes that Punjab have the rhythm to qualify for the play-offs thanks to the players having clarity about their roles.
“Advantage Punjab because they have the momentum. They are settled, people know their roles. Look because they have Arshdeep and Jordan now what they are managing to do is give Shami three quick overs upfront. They are saying give us wickets upfront, we have this youngster, we have this seasoned pro who can bowl in the death overs. You give us wicket upfront and then come in with one over at the death,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz Live.
