IPL 2020 | Just focusing on bowling economically as it leads to wickets, reveals Rashid Khan 

SRH registered a thumping win in a do-or-die game, which was set-up by their batsmen but Rashid Khan was the star with the ball and he stated that he just wants to bowl economically. In a game where SRH made 219, the Afghan leggie finished with 3/7 in four overs, which was phenomenal.
To bowl with an economy rate of 1.8 in any T20 game is unbelievable but Afghanistan and SRH spinner, Rashid Khan did it in a game where batting first his side scored 219 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Rashid has been great for SRH, at times, the lone warrior, and today again, he put up a memorable display for his side. Not only did he bowl economically but also took out the crucial wickets of Rahane, Hetmyer and Axar Patel. His spell broke the back of Delhi Capitals, who were bundled out for 131, ensuring SRH's net-run-rate also improved besides the two points from the win.
After the game, Khan stated that it's always great to win his side games of cricket and also revealed his focus remains on bowling tight line and lengths. He also added that the wicket was helping him a lot.
"The ball came out nicely, but we won the game more importantly. The wicket was helping a lot. The more you bowl in the right areas. To bowl economically is what I am focusing on, whether I get wickets or not... I focus on bowling dot balls and it helps me get wickets and also helps to take wickets at the other end," Rashid stated in the post-match presentation.
Rashid also disclosed that he believes in going with an uncluttered mind than thinking too much about the target, good first innings score as his job is to bowl in right areas.
"I just go with a clear mind. I never think about the scoreboard, what the target is, what's a good score if we bowl first. I always think I should bowl in the right areas. As long as you bowl there you can trouble anyone. You got to play with the batsman's mind. Keep mixing it up seeing what the batsman is trying to do."
