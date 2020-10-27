IPL 2020 | Just focusing on bowling economically as it leads to wickets, reveals Rashid Khan 

To bowl with an economy rate of 1.8 in any T20 game is unbelievable but Afghanistan and SRH spinner, Rashid Khan did it in a game where batting first his side scored 219 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Rashid has been great for SRH, at times, the lone warrior, and today again, he put up a memorable display for his side. Not only did he bowl economically but also took out the crucial wickets of Rahane, Hetmyer and Axar Patel. His spell broke the back of Delhi Capitals, who were bundled out for 131, ensuring SRH's net-run-rate also improved besides the two points from the win.