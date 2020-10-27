IPL 2020 | Easy to play with Warner; took my chances in powerplay, states Wriddhiman Saha

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Following a scintillating display with a 45-ball 87, Wriddhiman Saha has stated that it is quite easy to play with David Warner while also adding that he took his chances in the first six overs. Saha also revealed that the ball was holding a bit early on but he continued to play his natural game.
After just playing one game this season in the Sunrisers jersey, Wriddhiman Saha made the return to the playing XI at the expense of the English opener, Jonny Bairstow, who was left out due to a tactical decision. Opening the innings alongside David Warner, the Bengal cricketer put on a show in the powerplay, where he scored boundaries at his own will. At the other end, Warner too showcased a plethora of attacking shots, with a 34-ball 66.
Despite the dismissal of Warner, the Indian wicketkeeper continued to get the middle of the bat, taking the spin attack of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin head-on. Alongside that, the right-hander also bludgeoned Tushar Deshpande, as he scored a 27-ball fifty. He continued on, with a good range of shots later on in the innings, as he scored a 45-ball 87 in Sunrisers’ 88-run victory against Delhi Capitals.
Following the massive win, the right-hander, who walked off with a groin injury, stated that it was quite easy to play alongside Warner at the top of the order. Alongside that, he also stated that it was crucial for them to take their chances in the powerplay, as they lost the toss and were sent in to bat, with him playing his natural cricketing shots.
“I got the opportunity for the second time this year and I took chances in the powerplay for the team, and that's it. Initially it was holding a bit and after that it went our way. It's easy to play when there's Warner at the other end. In the powerplay I just play my natural cricketing shots,” said Saha in the post-match presentation.
