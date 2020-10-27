IPL 2020 | Dhawan's form a big advantage for Delhi Capitals, opines Gautam Gambhir 

Today at 9:40 PM
After a slow start, Shikhar Dhawan has made a fantastic return to form and Gautam Gambhir feels that his form is a big advantage for the Delhi-based club. Dhawan earlier became the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries in IPL, a record in the league which is in its 13th year.
Shikhar Dhawan was having a hard time in the IPL 2020 but then he had a leap of faith as he got back to his brisk run-scoring ways after making a half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. It was evident that he had to let go 'lack of intent' and started taking the attack to the bowlers. After that he had great success against Chennai Super Kings, making a match-winning century followed by an exceptional century against Kings XI Punjab. Soon, he broke into the top two run-getters of the league only behind KL Rahul.
The southpaw has 471 runs so far at 58.87 with a strike-rate of 148.11, at the time of writing this piece. He has also been named in India's T20I squad for Australia. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stated that making back-to-back centuries in IPL is a big achievement as it's a first in the league.
“First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back to back hundreds, that too in a T20 format,” Gambhir said on Star Sports Cricket Live, reported Hindustan Times.
Gambhir added that the centuries have come in crunch situations, which make the knocks all the more special before signing off by saying that Dhawan's belligerent form is a big advantage for the Shyreyas Iyer-led side.
“The more important thing about these two centuries, is the timing, the time at which they have come, when the Delhi Capitals need to peak. If your most experienced batsman peaks at this moment and is in his best form, then it’s an advantage for DC.”
“No doubt the team is reaching the playoffs, but when your opener makes two back-to-back hundreds and if you see his previous scores in the past two innings – 69 and 57 – I think it’s good news for Delhi Capitals and it’s a big advantage for the team.,” he further added.
