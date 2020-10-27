IPL 2020 | Dhawan's form a big advantage for Delhi Capitals, opines Gautam Gambhir 

Shikhar Dhawan was having a hard time in the IPL 2020 but then he had a leap of faith as he got back to his brisk run-scoring ways after making a half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. It was evident that he had to let go 'lack of intent' and started taking the attack to the bowlers. After that he had great success against Chennai Super Kings, making a match-winning century followed by an exceptional century against Kings XI Punjab. Soon, he broke into the top two run-getters of the league only behind KL Rahul.