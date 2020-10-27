IPL 2020 | Definitely a big loss for us but you can't get bogged down, expresses Shreyas Iyer 

Today at 11:20 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that it was a big loss against SRH but they can't get bogged down in such a crucial phase of the tournament. SRH batsmen ran a riot as they blasted 219 runs, which was too good for DC batting line-up, which has struggled in last few games.
After starting off the tournament brilliantly and registering seven wins in first nine games, Delhi Capitals have succumbed to a hat-trick of defeats, completely going off track as we approach the business end of the tournament. Today, their biggest strength - bowling - was taken to the cleaners that too by SRH, certainly not the best of batting line-ups as they hammered 219 runs on Tuesday in Dubai. However, now it's such a time when DC will need to move on from such losses quickly and focus on upcoming games as we are moving towards the playoffs with every passing game.
Very well knowing this, speaking in the post-match presentation, DC skipper, Shreyas Iyer stated that the loss will motivate the side as they will not get bogged down though he admitted it was a big loss as his side lost the game by 88 runs, chasing a big target. He emphasized that the team needs to stay positive no matter what.
"Definitely a big loss, but you can't get bogged down at this point of time. We still have two games. One win is all we need - we've been waiting for that since the last three games. This loss is definitely going to motivate us. I think we lost it in the powerplay itself, when they got 70+ runs. I think we need to have a strong and positive mindset. These loses are no going to put us down. We've been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn't get to our heads," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.
Winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer had asked SRH to bat first, a move that backfired badly. He also added that at times, its better to lose the toss. Iyer also opined that any team can come good on their day, which was the case with SRH in what was a must-win game for them.
"It's really difficult to judge what to do on this wicket - it's probably better to lose the toss. [In jest] unfortunately I lost the toss and we thought of the dew. We obviously discuss a lot about the opposition batsmen. We really try to execute our plans but it was really unfortunate that we didn't do well today. Any team can surprise any team in this tournament. You can't underestimate anyone, especially at the business end of the tournament. RCB is a good team but we must also remember we've beaten them before."
Delhi Capitals now have won seven games after 12, losing five and are placed at third place below MI and RCB in the points table.
