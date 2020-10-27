IPL 2020 | Definitely a big loss for us but you can't get bogged down, expresses Shreyas Iyer 

"Definitely a big loss, but you can't get bogged down at this point of time. We still have two games. One win is all we need - we've been waiting for that since the last three games. This loss is definitely going to motivate us. I think we lost it in the powerplay itself, when they got 70+ runs. I think we need to have a strong and positive mindset. These loses are no going to put us down. We've been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn't get to our heads," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.