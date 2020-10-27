IPL 2020 | Decided to go back to 2009 and open my front leg to clear boundaries, reveals David Warner

Yesterday at 11:29 PM
Winning skipper David Warner has revealed that it was a vital decision to go back to his batting style from 2009, opening the front leg while facing the bowlers, giving him the impetus. Alongside crediting Saha for the match-winning knock, Warner also applauded Rashid Khan’s bowling spell.
Despite winning the toss, Delhi Capitals sent in Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in a must-win encounter for the Men in Orange, as they took the fullest advantage of the powerplay, scoring 77 runs in the first six. From thereon, the side led by Shreyas Iyer were chasing the game throughout, as they conceded 219 runs in the 20 overs.
During the run-chase, the target was daunting, given Sunrisers strong bowling unit, as Rashid Khan’s brilliant bowling reduced Delhi to 55/4 before it became too late for them in the innings. In the end, Hyderabad ended up winning the encounter by 88 runs. Winning skipper, David Warner in the post-match presentation admitted that it was an incredible ‘overall’ performance from the Men in Orange. He also admitted that the inclusion of Kane Williamson was made after their loss against Kings XI Punjab.
“The game before, very disappointed with that chase. Tonight, as I said at the toss, I was looking to bat first. Losing the toss I wasn't disappointed. We had to take their fast bowlers on. I've decided to go back to 2009 and open the front leg a little bit and clear these grounds. It was a very tough call (Bairstow), with Jase playing as well as he has. We felt that inclusion of Kane at 4 would work out. What a knock by Wriddhi,” said Warner in the post-match presentation.
However, at the same time, Warner was quite not sure about Wriddhiman Saha’s injury, with the right-hander scoring a match-winning knock for the Sunrisers, with a 45-ball 87. He also credited SRH leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, for picking up wickets without conceding too many runs in the middle part.
“His strike rate in the powerplay is incredible. Unfortunately he's got a bit of a niggle in the groin. Don't know yet about Vijay Shankar. [Rashid] seems to have the knack for taking wickets and not going for the runs. Two games in Sharjah to go. If we can get 220 on the board here, who knows what we can get there."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- David Warner
- Kane Williamson
- Wriddhiman Saha
- Vijay Shankar
- Rashid Khan
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2020
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.