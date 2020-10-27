IND vs AUS | Squad Takeaways - Surya 'unlucky' Yadav, Pant's 'disaster' management and India's punt on Varun

From being touted as a gun white-ball player to becoming India's first-choice Test gloveman to playing as a specialist batsman in World Cup to taking over the full-fledged wicket-keeping mantle to not even getting chances in dead rubbers against New Zealand to finally getting dropped from India's white-ball squad, even Pant would need some time to comprehend Indian cricket and its mysterious ways. If Rahul was going to be the first choice wicket-keeper, what was the whole point of priming Pant all the while? India tried to make Pant an accumulator, at least by the looks of it or the 'rap on the knuckles' comment by Shastri. Not that he needed to be spoon-fed, but nurtured, for sure.