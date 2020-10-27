IND vs AUS | Indian cricket fans deserve transparency about Rohit Sharma’s injury, claims Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard on the BCCI for beating around the bush with regards to Rohit Sharma’s fitness, after the board omitted the opener from the Australia tour owing to ‘injury’. Gavaskar’s comments come on the back of Rohit hitting the nets for Mumbai.

The BCCI, on Monday, announced the ODI, T20I and Test squads for the upcoming tour of Australia and, bizarrely, omitted limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma from the list. A statement in the press release sent out by the board read that owing to opener nursing an injury, he has been kept on standby but then in a bizarre turn of events, Mumbai Indians’ official Twitter handle, minutes after the announcement, posted a video of a fit Rohit hitting the nets.

The video posted by MI sent fans and experts alike into meltdown and made a few wonder why the 33-year-old was kept on ‘standby’ for a tour that is well over a month away.

Giving his thoughts on the issue, Sunil Gavaskar criticized the BCCI for not being transparent about the opener’s fitness. The 71-year-old demanded openness and transparency from the board to clear the air on the controversy.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody.”

The legendary opener opined that he could understand Mumbai Indians staying mum on Rohit’s fitness, as no franchise would want to give valuable information away, but claimed that fans of the Indian national team deserved to know more about the 33-year-old’s fitness. Gavaskar also demanded clarification about the fitness of Mayank Agarwal, who sustained an injury in Kings XI’s encounter versus Delhi Capitals.

“The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don’t want to give their hand away. They don’t want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players.”