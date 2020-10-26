 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to selectors’ baffling decision to overlook Suryakumar Yadav for Australia T20Is

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:52 PM

    The BCCI, today, named the squads for the tour of Australia and in what came as an utter shock, the board decided to omit MI’s Suryakumar Yadav for the three-match T20Is. SKY has been a star-performer in IPL 2020 and the Twitterati expressed their bafflement over the unjust omission.

    No Suryakumar Yadav in India squad for Australia tour

    He has been better than so many players in this ongoing IPL

    SKY deserved a place

    You got to feel sad for Surya

    What more he has to do to get into the side

    They both have been so good lately

