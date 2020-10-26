Twitter reacts to selectors’ baffling decision to overlook Suryakumar Yadav for Australia T20Is

Today at 9:52 PM
The BCCI, today, named the squads for the tour of Australia and in what came as an utter shock, the board decided to omit MI’s Suryakumar Yadav for the three-match T20Is. SKY has been a star-performer in IPL 2020 and the Twitterati expressed their bafflement over the unjust omission.
No Suryakumar Yadav in India squad for Australia tour
What does Suryakumar Yadav have to do to get selected in an India white-ball team?— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) October 26, 2020
He's got runs. He's got them quickly. He's done it consistently. He's done in domestic cricket and IPL.
He has been better than so many players in this ongoing IPL
Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson over Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel/Krunal and Rishabh Pant.— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 26, 2020
Please explain our T20 squad to me?
SKY deserved a place
One player who will feel massively let down is Suryakumar Yadav. Mayank Agarwal has been named in formats, while he is definitely having a good IPL, SKY deserved a place.— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 26, 2020
You got to feel sad for Surya
I will any day pick Suryakumar Yadav over Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in the Indian T20I squad.— Narbavi (@Narbavi) October 26, 2020
Feel sorry for him. Not sure what SKY needs to do to get picked. He is an exceptional talent.
Had Suryakymar Yadav been playing for the RCB he would would have made it to both India's ODI and T20 team by now.#INDvsAUS #suryakumaryadav #BCCI— Pranit Bhandula (@pranitbhandula) October 26, 2020
What more he has to do to get into the side
Have to feel for Suryakumar Yadav. Seriously can't figure out what more selectors need from him. @mipaltan @BCCI— Kaustubh Mokal (@KaustubhMokal3) October 26, 2020
Again no @surya_14kumar in t20 team. He has the flexibility to play in any position from 1 to 6 . Has been consistent since 2-3 years #suryakumaryadav— shivuvirat (@shivuvirat) October 26, 2020
They both have been so good lately
Why no Ishan Kishan in #T20 squad? No SuryaKumar Yadav too.— Pratik Singh🇮🇳 (@PratikSingh_) October 26, 2020
He's better than Manish Pandey in T20s.
#INDvsAUS
Krunal Pandya,Suryakumar Yadav & Rahul Chahar not being included in Indian team perfectly tells you the condition of India's selection criteria.🙏🙏#BCCI #INDvsAUS— Shantanu Mishra (@Shantanu1602) October 26, 2020
