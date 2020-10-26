Twitter reacts to bereaved Mandeep Singh paying tribute to late father in classy half-century celebration

Today at 11:04 PM
We all know Sachin Tendulkar and his sky-looking celebration in the memory of his father but another chapter added to the fairytale with Mandeep Singh at the centre of it. Bereaved Mandeep batted through the pain of losing his father, and, after reaching his 50, he paid a lovely tribute to him.
Hats off to Mandeep's commitment and dedication
Must be so hard for @mandeeps12. But how well he batted! He can be so proud of this innings.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020
Very happy for @mandeeps12 specially more today cause this one for his father watching him from the heavens above 🙏🤲🏽 @henrygayle just like red wine 🍷 older he gets better he hits it out of the park 1000 sixes in t20 #legend #kxip turnin the table well played @RealShubmanGill— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 26, 2020
What a moment for Mandeep Singh
Very emotional and proud moment for #MandeepSingh . Well done Mandeep. #KKRvKXIP— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 26, 2020
Excellent knock Mandeep Singh! Well played. Good use of the chance at the top.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 26, 2020
A special knock for Mandeep
Mandeep Singh raising his bat after his 50 was complete Goosebumps! Special half-century for him, dedicated it to his father.❣️ pic.twitter.com/yxyGxb0xdD— theprabhakarsharma (@theprabhakarsha) October 26, 2020
Good for Mandeep Singh. To be playing after losing his dad in the past week. It'd so sweet if this is a match winning half century.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 26, 2020
That is why we love this game
Nitish Rana played a day after losing his father-in-law. Mandeep Singh playing after losing his father. Nothing but respect for these two.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 24, 2020
Mandeep Singh looking to heaven after scoring fifty. His father will be really happy for the son.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2020
