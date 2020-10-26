 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to bereaved Mandeep Singh paying tribute to late father in classy half-century celebration

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mandeep Singh during a game against KKR in IPL 2020

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to bereaved Mandeep Singh paying tribute to late father in classy half-century celebration

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:04 PM

    We all know Sachin Tendulkar and his sky-looking celebration in the memory of his father but another chapter added to the fairytale with Mandeep Singh at the centre of it. Bereaved Mandeep batted through the pain of losing his father, and, after reaching his 50, he paid a lovely tribute to him.

    Hats off to Mandeep's commitment and dedication

    What a moment for Mandeep Singh

    A special knock for Mandeep

    That is why we love this game

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down