Reports | Ishant Sharma likely to be fit for Australia Tests; to start bowling from November 18

Having served as India’s most consistent Test bowler since the start of 2018, Ishant Sharma was expected to play a key role in the Virat Kohli-led side's quest in retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, the 32-year-old, who featured for Delhi Capitals in just one game in IPL 2020, sustained an injury a fortnight ago which subsequently ruled him out of the entirety of the T20 bonanza. The Capitals confirmed that Ishant had “sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear” and thus the injury invoked fear that the right-armer could miss out on the tour of Australia, that is set to follow the IPL.