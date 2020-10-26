Reports | Hardik Pandya might get dropped, Suryakumar Yadav may get call-up for AUS tour

Today at 2:01 PM
India, who are likely to carry a 32-man squad for the Australia tour, might overlook Hardik Pandya from the squad while Suryakumar Yadav is in line to get his maiden India call-up. The national selectors are likely to meet on Monday for selecting the side although it hasn't been confirmed yet.
After the IPL 2020 concludes next month, India will be travelling to Australia for a full-fledged tour Down Under. For the first time, India will play international cricket after they were last scheduled to play home ODI series against South Africa, seven months back, which was cancelled in wake of novel Coronavirus. One of the major concerns for India outside Asia, remains the limited options for a genuine seam-bowling all-rounder, with Hardik Pandya's injuries, making his availability a cause of concern, at times.
Hardik had undergone back surgery earlier this year. He has been playing as a specialist lower-middle-order batsman for Mumbai Indians this IPL. The all-rounder hasn't bowled at all. As per the TOI sources, he has been bowling in the nets but if in case, he isn't able to bowl on the Australia tour, he is likely to be overlooked with the national selection committee headed by Sunil Joshi, picking the likes of Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube instead.
Mumbai Indians' no.3 Suryakumar Yadav might finally break into India's limited-overs team after being ignored, earlier, despite great performances in the domestic season, last year. SKY has shown a lot of positive intent this year and has blasted 243 runs in 10 games, with two fifties, striking at 148.95, which makes him one of the favorites to don the finisher's role for the Indian team.
Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are likely to take up the fast bowling slots with injuries to Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Either of Dhawan or Rahul can stage a Test return given their red-hot form with Prithvi Shaw facing a likely axe due to his dwindling form. Shubman Gill is likely to retain his place too. Rishabh Pant's selection will also remain a major point of focus after his poor form in IPL.
