Reports | Hardik Pandya might get dropped, Suryakumar Yadav may get call-up for AUS tour

Hardik had undergone back surgery earlier this year. He has been playing as a specialist lower-middle-order batsman for Mumbai Indians this IPL. The all-rounder hasn't bowled at all. As per the TOI sources, he has been bowling in the nets but if in case, he isn't able to bowl on the Australia tour, he is likely to be overlooked with the national selection committee headed by Sunil Joshi, picking the likes of Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube instead.