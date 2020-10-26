IPL 2020 | This knock is for my dad, expresses Mandeep Singh

It has been an emotional roller-coaster for Mandeep Singh who has had to battle demons in his head after hearing the news of his father passing away. He couldn’t travel back to India due to the Quarantine regulations and he stayed on to play a brave inning that helped Kings XI Punjab to a win over KKR. Speaking post-match, the Punjab batsman dedicated the win to his father who he fondly remembered as the man who always advised to bat through.

“This was very special. My father always used to tell me to remain not out in every game, definitely special. He always used to tell me, whether you score 100 or 200, you should not be out,” Mandeep said in the post-match interview with Star Sports.

Mandeep started in a difficult manner, scoring just 2 runs off 10 balls. But he then accelerated slowly and kept the 100 SR ticking to keep Punjab in the hunt. With Rahul and Gayle at the other end, he had the freedom to play his natural strokes - for which he credited the duo of Gayle and Rahul who advised him to bat freely.

“I had a talk with Rahul before the start of the game. Last game I was trying to score quicker and I'm always comfortable doing that. I told Rahul if I play my normal game, I will win the game and I had the belief. He (Rahul) told me to back my game and play the way I want to play, pretty happy with the win. He (Gayle) was just telling me to keep batting and play till the end and I just told him that he should never retire. He is too good. We are very excited.”