IPL 2020 | This is the hungriest I have ever seen Chris Gayle play, proclaims KL Rahul

After winning just one game at the half-way mark of the league stage, Punjab seemed to be at the pole position to grab the wooden spoon but what a journey it has been thus after. They have beaten DC, MI, RCB, SRH & KKR to get to the fourth spot with the play-offs qualification scenario peaking at a rapid pace. And they can now cause upset to reach the play-offs by just winning their two remaining games against RR and CSK without any NRR hassle. Rahul praised the squad for the turn-around while reserving special mention for bereaved Mandeep Singh who played a knock of substance despite going through a difficult time.