IPL 2020 | The slower conditions bring the best out of our team, reckons Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings have greatly failed to impress this season and have dearly missed playing at Chepauk but their Sunday win against RCB was as perfect as they come and Faf du Plessis stated that slower conditions bring the best out of CSK. Chennai won the game comfortably by eight wickets.

One of the best templates of CSK wins over the years in IPL has been to prepare slow and tiring tracks at Chepauk and strangle the opponents at home with quality spinners to maintain an utter dominance. But, this year, they missed their home pitches greatly with conditions favoring fast bowlers in the first part of the tournament. But on Sunday, they found the perfect conditions to unleash their best performance of the season against the mighty RCB.

CSK added Mitchell Santner to the side and that meant they had three spinners in Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, and Santner. The trio combined to give away merely runs 73 runs in 11 overs taking one wicket. Sam Curran also joined the party later on and finished with figures of 3/19 on a slow Dubai wicket used for the second time in less than a day.

Faf du Plessis stated that they played three good spinners, who did their task to perfection as restricting RCB to 145 was really good. He also added that such conditions bring out the best of the Men in Yellow.

"Obviously playing in the day you could see that the wicket was a little bit slower. The balance of our side, slowish conditions, brings the best out of the resources we have in our team. We played three really good spinners today and they bowled really well against a very strong RCB batting line up. To restrict them to a score we did was a real good effort from our bowlers," said Faf du Plessis in the press conference.

"Josh hurt his ankle in the previous game, so it was a little more of a forced change to bring in Santner today. He is a quality international spinner, he knows what he's doing and is very accurate. Him, Imran and Jadeja are three international spinners.. but also at the end, the pacers were really good. Our margin for error was a little more on a slow wicket, Deepak and the guys bowled well to restrict them to a modest total,"

Not only bowlers did their job well, Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat making an unbeaten 65* helping the side cross the line pretty easily as youngsters finally showed spark. It might be a great win for CSK but it came too late as they are already out of the tournament.