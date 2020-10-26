IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Today at 9:42 PM
In one of the most important games in the context of the play-offs qualification scenario, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While Delhi can afford to slip up, it is a do-or-die encounter for the David Warner-led side.
Form Guide
SRH - L W L L L
Hyderabad are certainly on a spree but it is not something they could be proud of. Losing four games from the last five, Sunrisers have done a disservice to their chances more than ever a CSK have - well, almost at par - and it will take a miracle to shrug that off and come back to winning ways. T Natarajan and Rashid Khan are the two most consistent characters, with 14 and 11 wickets respectively, but it takes more than a couple of guys to stand up so as to convert the game to a win.
DC - L L W W L
Albeit slightly better in the last five encounters, Delhi have slipped magnificently from the highs that defined the first half of the tournament for them. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are as good as it gets but the fall of the top and middle-order, barring Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 471 runs at 58.88 this season, have been the biggest concern. Rectifying the wrong would be a massive determining factor on who comes out at the top.
Key Batsmen
SRH- David Warner
Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 83 against Rajasthan Royals might have taken his stocks up, but the fact is Pandey has been as indifferent as it gets in terms of his contribution to the side’s cause. David Warner might not be as fluent as he used to be but he showers a kind of assurance that was uncanny from the word go. 370 runs from 11 games at an SR of 127.59 is not great according to the Aussie’s standards but that is crucial for the team.
DC - Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan has never been as prolific in the IPL as he is right now. 69*, 57, 101* and 107* are some of the scores lately which attests to the assumption that he might do it again. Especially given the fact that a player like Dhawan always thrives on confidence and momentum, it is safe to presume which side we are on at the moment.
Key Bowlers
SRH - Rashid Khan
Apart from bringing an unflinching passion and solid work ethic, Rashid Khan brings that particular threat to the table that made him stand-out in the long run. He doesn’t give runs, which is 5.05 ECR this season suggests, but he strikes more than any other bowler in the side making him the key to SRH’s success once again.
DC - Kagiso Rabada
The purple cap holder for the 2020 season, what Kagiso Rabada means to this Delhi outfit is beyond comprehension. He is simply incredible and the opposition teams have counted on their blessing and good deed more than technique while facing Rabada upfront. That threat factor looms over SRH as well when they take the field in Dubai tomorrow.
Probable XIs
SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje
Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai
When to Watch: Oct 27, 7.30 PM IST
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)
