IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Hyderabad are certainly on a spree but it is not something they could be proud of. Losing four games from the last five, Sunrisers have done a disservice to their chances more than ever a CSK have - well, almost at par - and it will take a miracle to shrug that off and come back to winning ways. T Natarajan and Rashid Khan are the two most consistent characters, with 14 and 11 wickets respectively, but it takes more than a couple of guys to stand up so as to convert the game to a win.