IPL 2020 | Stokes' intent was magnificent from ball one, expresses Steve Smith 

"He (Stokes) was suffering with a sore back in couple of games but his intent today from ball one was magnificent. I thought we started really well. Stokesy was brilliant from the outset, he took the game on and played some good cricket shots. Our batting was sensational. Sanju and Stokesy's partnership was magnificent. That's what we have been crying out for from our experienced players. (Before this game) Two batsmen haven't been able to put together a partnership. One of us coming might come off or none of us comes off. But when you get two players coming off and getting a partnership, you've got a good side. Hopefully they get confidence from that and keep moving forward," Smith said in the post-match press conference.