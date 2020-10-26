IPL 2020 | Rajasthan seem to have everyone in the right role, opines Shaun Pollock

Today at 12:38 PM
After Rajasthan’s dominant 8 wicket win over Mumbai, Shaun Pollock has opined that the Rajasthan team have finally got everyone in the right position, where they struggled for the most part of the tournament. He added that the management should have provided more clarity to the players.
Aided by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson’s 152-run stand for the 3rd wicket, Rajasthan displayed a perfect performance against Mumbai, winning the match with 8 wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare. Chasing the target of 196, Rajasthan were hit with early wickets of Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith, but Stokes’ magnificent ton along with Samson’s brilliant fifty paved the way for the RR win, giving no chance to the Mumbai bowlers to make a comeback.
Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock pointed out that Rajasthan have finally got their combination right, which should have been should much earlier in the tournament, and insisted that they are capable of wins like these.
“If they could have settled on the batting lineup a little bit earlier, had everyone known what their roles were - this is what they are capable of. You’ve got match-winners there that there’s never been down Samson can do it, Ben Stokes we’ve now seen tonight, Jos Buttler so that’s three guys. Steve Smith hasn’t really fired but they do have the ability and now that they seem to have everyone in the right role again is it too late? We’ll have to wait and see but they are capable of it,” Pollock said in a video uploaded on Youtube by Cricbuzz.
Pollock highlighted the fact that Rajasthan won the match without the help of Jos Buttler, who has been the most in-form batsman for them, and stated that the management should have given clarity to the players much earlier.
“The fact that Jos Buttler didn’t get to the crease - he’s been the one in form. You always look at it from the management perspective once you’ve been in that role and just think if only they could have got their players with a bit of more uncluttered minds for more of the tournament,” he added.
