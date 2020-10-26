IPL 2020 | Rajasthan seem to have everyone in the right role, opines Shaun Pollock

“If they could have settled on the batting lineup a little bit earlier, had everyone known what their roles were - this is what they are capable of. You’ve got match-winners there that there’s never been down Samson can do it, Ben Stokes we’ve now seen tonight, Jos Buttler so that’s three guys. Steve Smith hasn’t really fired but they do have the ability and now that they seem to have everyone in the right role again is it too late? We’ll have to wait and see but they are capable of it,” Pollock said in a video uploaded on Youtube by Cricbuzz.