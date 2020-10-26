IPL 2020 | It was a tough wicket to bat, we had an off day, remarks Mike Hesson

Not often you see AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, two modern-day masters of the game, miscalculate setting up targets as Bangalore finished on 145 against CSK after opting to bat first on a used Dubai wicket, which was exploited by the bowlers of the Men in Yellow to perfection. RCB scored at run-a-ball pace in the middle-overs after ending 46/1 in powerplay overs leaving too much to do in the death, which they couldn't as both AB and Kohli failed to finish with a flourish after adding 82 off 68 in their partnership on a slow wicket.