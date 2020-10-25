IPL 2020 | Hope our batters take the confidence from this match, reckons Steve Smith

Today at 12:02 AM
Steve Smith has reckoned that the batsmen of his team must take confidence from this dominating win and hoped that they would play similar knocks in the games to come. He praised Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson for their partnership and added that the batsmen should use their experience.
After Mumbai piled on a huge target of 196 on the board, Rajasthan didn’t quite have the start they would have liked but an unbeaten century from Ben Stokes, who scored 107 off 60 balls, and a brilliant fifty from Sanju Samson, who scored 31-balls 54, ensured that the match didn’t go in favour of Mumbai at any point in their chase.
Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith hoped that his batsmen would take some confidence from this win and continue to play such knocks for the team.
“We played some good cricket in the first half, the dropped chance proved to be costly, perhaps we ended up giving away another 40-45 runs, but it didn't matter in the end. I hope our batters take the confidence from this match and play knocks which will help the team win,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.
Samson and Stokes stitched together 152 runs after 2 early wickets and stayed unbeaten till the end to win the match for Rajasthan by 8 wickets. Smith praised the incredible performance from the duo and pointed out that they played good cricketing shots in their stay at the crease.
“Very pleased, that's what we're crying for, use the experience, take the game deep and that's what both Stokes and Samson did. The wicket was playing good, the ball was coming onto the bat, there was intent - the shots were flowing, they just played good cricketing shots - I thought the partnership was fantastic,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.