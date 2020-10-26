IPL 2020 | Aggression in Jofra Archer’s bowling has been incredible, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

Today at 12:54 PM
Sachin Tendulkar has reckoned that the aggression shown by Jofra Archer has been impressive, looking to get wickets right from the first delivery with lethal pace. He added that the batsmen are not looking to slog Archer yet, they are perishing as Archer is on the mark, most of the time.
Having picked up 17 wickets in 12 games so far in this edition on IPL, England and RR pacer Jofra Archer has been in tremendous form, proving to be extremely lethal for the opposing batsmen. While Rajasthan Royals have been unsuccessful in converting Archer’s tremendous performances with the ball to wins, the right-arm fast bowler has continued to perform at his best despite below-par performance from his team. The same was evident in the face-off against Mumbai, where Archer ended with match figures of 2/31.
Impressed by Archer’s performances, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar too expressed his views on Archer and praised the aggression shown by the young lad in his bowling.
“He has been remarkable, the aggression that I have seen in his bowling has been incredible, such a treat to watch. It’s a joy to watch. A fast bowler charging in, hitting the deck hard... he is bowling those good steep bouncers, they are not short, they are just off the length,” Tendulkar said in a video uploaded on his Twitter.
Tendulkar further went on to point out that the batsmen are not looking to go big against Archer and despite that Archer has forced mistakes out of them.
“What I have seen in Jofra is he has looked to get wickets. He is aggressive upfront, he has done his warm-ups and the first over you get to see is 148, 150 152 (on the speed gun). He is bowling at good pace and he is getting batters out, they are not looking to slog and they are losing their wickets. He is actually getting them out,” Tendulkar added.
RR managed to overcome the high-flying Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the help of Ben Stokes’ century as RR chased down a target of 196 runs in 18.2 overs.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.