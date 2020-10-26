IND vs AUS | Varun Chakravarthy handed maiden call-up by selectors for T20Is

The biggest news from the selection room, however, has come in the form of the selection of KKR's Varun Chakravarthy. The Tamil Nadu spinner, who during the weekend claimed the first 5-wicket haul of IPL 2020, has been handed a shock call-up on the back of stunning performances in pressure situations. However, while it was delight for Varun, it was sorrow for both Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, who have been overlooked for the T20Is. While Pant has under-performed this season, SKY has been one of the most prolific No.3s and the decision is bound to raise a few eyebrows. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who played a couple of T20Is in the New Zealand tour, has been named on the back of his promising showing in the ongoing IPL edition.